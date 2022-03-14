NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – The state awarded the Northampton Community Arts Trust $2.5 million in federal funding for the 33 Hawley project.

State Representative Jim McGovern secured the funding amount for the project that will have a huge impact on completing. The project began in 2017 with the goal of building a hub for artists to create and share their work in town. The funding will be used to complete the remaining 30% of the renovation, including a 3,800 square foot black box theater, which will be the only such community performance venue in the region, according to the office of Jim McGovern.

“Our excitement knows no bounds,” said Kathy Couch, president of the Arts Trust. “These funds were shepherded to the project – and to our community – through the efforts and attention of Congressman Jim McGovern, to whom we are deeply grateful. In receiving these funds, the completion of 33 Hawley is now in sight! Northampton will soon be home to a fully operational and vibrant hub of performance and art-making spaces. So many have contributed labor, artistry, attention, and funds to this vision. This award serves as a powerful affirmation of the potency of our mission to preserve affordable and accessible space for creativity and imagination, in perpetuity, for this community.”

On Monday, the Northampton Community Arts Trust joined with Congressman McGovern, Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra, Dorothy Nemetz, member of the Board of Directors to make a formal announcement of the award.

“I am celebrating alongside so many essential organizations in our community whose efforts will be recognized with a collective investment of more than $11.3 million in federal funding,” said Congressman McGovern. “As Chair of the House Rules Committee, I fought hard for the inclusion of community projects in this appropriations bill to deliver vital support to worthwhile causes across the Second District and the nation.”