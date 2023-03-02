BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The $33 million Mega Millions jackpot prize won in the January 24th drawing has been claimed.

Skylark Group Trust of Wellesley, represented by trustee David M. Lipshutz chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $17,441,861 (before taxes), according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Those winning numbers from the January 24th drawing are 33-41-47-50-62, and MegaBall 20. The State Lottery Commission told 22News that the advertised jackpot was an estimated $31 million, which grew to $33 million after actual sales from all participating lotteries were calculated.

The Quic Pic ticket was sold at Stop & Shop located at 40 George Hannum Street in Belchertown. Stop & Shop will receive $50,000 for its sale of the winning ticket.

The prize was claimed on March 1st at the State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.

A $31 million Mega Millions jackpot prize remains unclaimed from the January 31st drawing. The ticket was sold at Gibbs on Winn Street in Woburn.