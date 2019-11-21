$364M in marijuana sales since recreational shops opened

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been a full year since Massachusetts became the first state on the East Coast to open recreational pot shops.

One year ago Thursday, Cultivate in Leicester and New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Northampton opened their doors as the first shops authorized to sell recreational marijuana in Massachusetts. Since then, the state has licensed 33 dispensaries in 32 different cities and towns.

These dispensaries have generated a total of $364 million in sales.

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz said the experience has been positive for Northampton overall, and the city has not seen an increase in crime as a result of the dispensary’s opening.

The one-year anniversary of legal recreational marijuana sales comes one day after a U.S. House committee approved a bill that would decriminalize marijuana in every state.