NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – First Night in Northampton is just a day away, and if you’re headed downtown for New Year’s Eve there’s tons you need to know. from admission to parking and the huge number of performances happening here in downtown Northampton tomorrow, there’s a lot to keep track of.

The 38th Annual First Night Celebration and Festival of the Performing Arts kicks off as the clock strikes NOON on New Year’s Eve for 12-plus hours of revelry for 2023. First things first, tickets. In this case, pins!

They’ve been on sale at businesses across Hampshire and Franklin County since early December.

The kids and adult all-day Pins grant you access to all 100 performances across 22 venues.

If you opt for the day-only pass, your Grand Finale is the 6 p.m. firework show from atop the parking garage.

If you don’t have your pin yet, there’s still a few hours tonight. Or, you can buy it online. IN that case, you’ll pick it up on New Year’s Eve here on the second floor of Thornes Marketplace.

You can also purchase pins on New Year’s Eve at four locations. The Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley, The Academy of Music, The Northampton Senior Center, and the First Night HQ at Thornes, open from 10 in the morning to nine in the evening.

For parking, you’ll want to get here early if you want a spot, but don’t sweat messing with the meter. Parking is free in all municipal and Smith College lots all day Saturday.

It’s even free on the street! But, if you plan to stay late, stay out of the exclusion zone.

Parking is banned starting at eight from Gothic Street to Strong Ave and the Hotel Northampton to Newbury Comics to make way for the all-important ball raising.

The last round of performances across Northampton will wrap up at 11:30 p.m. so everyone can gather to ring in 2023.