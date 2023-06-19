AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Celebrations for Juneteenth were held in Amherst with the town celebrating their third annual Juneteenth Jubilee on the Town Common.

The jubilee started at noon with an opening ceremony by the Amherst Area Gospel Choir and was continued with performances by tap roots, Aimee Salmon, ReBelle and Tem Blessed.

22News spoke with Green Arts owner Alex Gagieenart, who was a vendor at the event, about the celebration, “Now we try to be together, globalization and the race doesn’t mean anything, we need value other race and culture, we are human beings, we have a brain, we think, we are rational, we need to act like human beings.”

Celebrations will continue until 6:00 p.m. with local craft food, vendors and performances.