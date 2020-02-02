3rd Annual Luminaria lights the way for Amherst Winterfest

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people strolled along the Amherst Common to the hundreds of lights during Saturday night’s 3rd annual Luminaria.

The hundreds of bright lights lit the way during this colorful and inspiring event that officially begins the Amherst Winterfest.

22News spoke to a few visitors who were inspired by the lights.

“I really think it’s festive, just a wonderful time for all different age people,” said resident Libby Gummere.

John Gummere added, “I think it’s wonderful, you’ve got people working on the ice sculptures, the kids are having fun.”

Some of the children just couldn’t resist the urge to sit on the ice crafted bench.