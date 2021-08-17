$4 million lottery ticket sold in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A $4 million winning ticket was sold in Hatfield in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Winfall” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Poker Face Nominee Trust of Quincy has claimed a $4 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Winfall” instant ticket game on July 29.

The trust, represented by trustee David Spillane, chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000 (before taxes). The ticket was bought at the Hatfield Market located on 72 School Street in Hatfield. The retailer will get a $40,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Massachusetts State Lottery

The “$4,000,000 Winfall” is a $10 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.