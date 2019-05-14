4 western Mass. communities to improve routes for kids who walk, bike to school

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several western Massachusetts towns will soon see improved routes for children who walk and bike to school!

According to a MassDOT, the Safe Routes to School Program funds projects to create improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists around schools across the commonwealth.

Projects were awarded to 14 communities in Massachusetts including Agawam, Longmeadow, North Adams, and Northampton. Some improvements the areas around the school could potentially see include sidewalk reconstruction, sidewalk infill, intersection, and crossing improvements, increased signs, and ADA accessibility improvements.

“I’m glad they are finally doing something about that area,” said Jane Wick of Northampton. “The potholes have been terrible there and people driving their kids to school there is a herd of people every day taking their kids into school.”

MassDOT said all the projects will be within two miles of schools that serve children from kindergarten to eighth grade.

The following schools in western Massachusetts were chosen to receive projects:

Robinson Park School and Roberta Doering School in Agawam

Blueberry Hill Elementary School in Longmeadow

Brayton Elementary School in North Adams

Bridge Street Elementary School in Northampton

