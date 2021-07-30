4-year-old South Hadley boy donates lemonade stand profits to animal shelter

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP)- A four-year-old boy named Jesse is becoming an entrepreneur and is already giving back to his community with his lemonade stand!

22News asked him what he plans to do with the money that was raised Friday night, and he said, “To help the animals!”

Jesse’s lemonade stand was set up on Friday in South Hadley and all the proceeds benefitted the TJ O’Connor Animal Shelter. The executive director of the shelter was humbled by how many people came to support the shelter.

“I don’t think any of us expected such a turnout,” said Pam Peebles. “There are big jars up there just filled with cash and checks. There’s a big pickup truck filled with dog food and cat food and toys and bedding and that’s just amazing.”

She added that most of the money will specifically help animals that come into the shelter that are sick.