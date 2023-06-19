A lottery scratchers ticket and cash are seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A scratch ticket worth $4 million was sold in Northampton on Friday.

One lucky person bought a $10 “100X The Money” scratch ticket at the Zee Mart on Locust Street in Northampton. The ticket was a $4 million prize, which after taxes comes to $2.6 million.

According to Masslottery.com, all four $4 million prizes for the “100X The Money” game have been claimed. Three $1 million prizes still remain as well as 27 $10,000 prizes. The tickets were first sold on June 7, 2022.

On the same day, three people won the top Mass Cash prize of $100,000 in Worcester, Somerville and Northfield. To win, you must match all five numbers drawn.