50 years later, local residents remember Woodstock music festival

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Fifty years ago this week, Woodstock was meant to be just another concert but would become a cultural cornerstone.

22News caught up with attendees and even the designer of the iconic poster with a dove on a guitar. The man responsible for one of the most iconic images to come out of the concert, its poster, happens to live in western Massachusetts.

“I start off with the bird, it says peace. I was doing sketches of a fat bird,” said artist Arnold Skolnick.

Skolnick is an award-winning artist born and raised in Brooklyn. Today, he’s living in Easthampton, still painting and drawing. Skolnick had only three days to design his most famous piece of work.

He told 22News, “Called up Thursday afternoon, and they wanted it Monday morning. The festival was supposed to be a small little arts and crafts thing for maybe 500 people, not 450,000.”

It was that poster that helped draw in locals who attended, like David Retner, of Dave’s Soda and Pet City.

“You would have full-page ads in the New York Times for Woodstock,” Retner recalled. “Four of my buddies and I decided we were going to go. We sort of didn’t tell our parents what it was.”

Retner’s car overheated on the way, and like many others, they had to hoof it for miles to make it to the concert. But, it was well worth it.

“Sly and the Family Stone. Like it was yesterday I remember that,” Retner said. “The who was unbelievable. I remember waking up to Grace Slick. The highlight of the whole concert for me was Santana.”

And our very own 22News anchor Barry Kriger was also in attendance.