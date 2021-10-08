$500K grant awarded to Northwestern District Attorney to assist domestic violence team

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office has been awarded a three-year $500,000 federal grant that will help improve the Criminal Justice Response Grant Program.

This is a team for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office that works alongside the city of Northampton and this funding will help them continue the work they’ve been doing over the last two decades.

When we’re talking about high risk, this team is focuses on identifying domestic violence situations in our area that could escalate with a person at risk of killing their partner. This funding will allow this team to keep going for another three years but also expand the training they can offer.

“All of those kinds of high risk behaviors that offenders use we’re going to be able to do additional training for our team members and law enforcement in Hampshire and franklin county with these funds,” said Mary Kociela, Director of Domestic and Sexual Violence Projects at the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

This $500,000 comes from the Office on Violence Against Women, improving criminal justice response grant program. The announcement from the DA’s office comes as we enter Domestic Violence Awareness month.