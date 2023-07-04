NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On this Fourth of July, the U.S. citizenship and immigration services and the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts welcomed in new U.S. citizens.

More than 50 people became U.S. citizens during a ceremony for Independence Day.

“I feel so happy to be apart of America,” said Menorah Joseph, a new U.S. citizen from India. “I am so excited and so happy. Really thankful to god because I have been waiting for a long time, I came to America in 2008!”

It’s Americas 247th birthday and many people gathered into the Hampshire County Superior Courthouse where the court clerk led the Oath of Allegiance and people from all over the world were given their new citizen naturalization certificates.

People from Jamaica, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico and Cambodia can now officially say they are U.S. citizens.

“They are looking for the freedoms, whether it’s economical or political. They are looking for opportunity and this is a day about equal opportunity,” said Laurie Millman, Director of the Center for New Americans.

Millman added becoming a U.S. citizen is a journey that takes lots of time and commitment, “You have to have had your green card, your legal permanent resident status for at least five years, three years if you are married to a U.S citizen.”

According to the center, the process also requires people to complete a 22 page application, travel to a U.S. citizenship and immigration services office for biometrics, study the history of the U.S. and do an interview with an immigration officer.

After the ceremony, the League of Women Voters for Massachusetts was registering the new U.S. citizens to vote. This ceremony is one of two held in Massachusetts. The other one was held in Sturbridge.