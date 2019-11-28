5th annual Wildcat Night to benefit local food pantry

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It wasn’t just the church organizing to give back Wednesday night, some of those busy bars put together Thanksgiving Eve fundraising events, as well.

Spare Time Entertainment and the City Sports Grille in Northampton hosted their 5th annual Wildcat Night before Thanksgiving fundraiser for a local food pantry.

William O’Halloran and his Wildcat band gather standout musicians from the area for an evening of fellowship and fundraising.

Those who came to enjoy the music, food, and drink were encouraged to donate cash, while bowlers could get a free game for four non-perishable food items.

The annual get together began as a one-off fundraiser, but was so successful Wildcat just had to bring it back.

“And we just started saying why don’t we start doing this every Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The musicians love it, the audience loves it and we raise a ton of money for charity, the food bank could certainly use it,” said William O’Halloran.

This was the 5th year the fundraiser benefited the food bank.