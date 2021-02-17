65+ group can signup for COVID-19 vaccine waitlist at Northampton Health Department

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The 65 and older age group can now sign up for a waitlist through the Northampton Health Department to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if doses are available.

The Northampton Health Department is supporting COVID-19 vaccination efforts through to phase three of the state’s phased vaccine distribution.

The City of Northampton has available appointments for the following:

Individuals 75 and older

People who qualified in phase one, including: Clinical and non-clinical health care workers doing direct and COVID-facing care Long term care facilities, rest homes and assisted living facilities First responders Congregate care settings Home-based health care workers Health care workers doing non-COVID-facing care



According to the health department, there will be a waitlist that the department uses for extra doses that are available at the end of the clinic. When this happens, vaccines are distributed according to those that the health department can reach on waitlists.

People who are contacted from the waitlist are asked not to share with other members of the public that there are vaccines available. They are only available to those personally contacted by the Health Department.

People in the 65 and older age group (or two or more certain medical conditions or eligible affordable senior housing) can sign up for the waitlist now. The Health Department will email the entire waitlist when Massachusetts releases the next grouping and they have availability.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Northampton mayor’s office, the city is urging all eligible individuals to take advantage of the registration system and make an appointment.

If you do not have access to the internet or need assistance with registration, call 413-587-1219 and leave a message with your name, phone number, and reason for calling and a Health Department representative will get back to you as soon as possible.

Residents should be aware that making an appointment through this system means that you are eligible and can prove that you are eligible and if you make an appointment and come to the vaccine clinic and are not actually eligible for the vaccine you will be asked to leave, and you could be reported.

According to Public Health Director, Merridith O’Leary, the city of Northampton is asking Hampshire County residents to do the following: