69-year-old arrested for drunk driving in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – Williamsburg Police arrested a man for driving under the influence of alcohol Thursday afternoon.

According to the Williamsburg Police Department, a 69-year-old man from Leeds was arrested after police received a call of a reported erratic driver on South Street around 2:00 p.m.

Police say the reported caller stayed on the phone to update the dispatcher of the car’s whereabouts.

An officer was able to locate the driver after he pulled into a Cumberland Farms parking lot.

The 69-year-old was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and having an open container of alcohol in the car.

Police confirm the driver’s chemical breath test was 0.185 which is more than twice the legal limit.

The driver was arraigned in Northampton District Court on Friday.