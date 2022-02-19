WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Seven people have been arrested by police after officers found heroin, cocaine and other illegal narcotics in two homes in Ware Saturday morning.
Ware Police Chief Shawn Crevier said officers were investigating two homes in Ware for distributing heroin and cocaine. On Saturday around 6:00 a.m., officers from Ware, Warren, Monson, and Palmer Police Departments executed two search warrants simultaneously at the two homes on Pearl Street and Church Street.
During the search warrants, officers seized heroin, cocaine and various other illegal narcotics. Seven people in total were arrested:
- 41-year-old Edward Perez, on a $10,000 cash bail
- 21-year-old Tori Lafreniere, on a $10,000 cash bail
- 33-year-old Jeremy Richard, held with no bail
- 28-year-old Michael Locke, on a $10,000 cash bail
- 32-year-old Nicholas Merchant, on a $5,000 cash bail
- 33-year-old Jacob Locke, on personal recognizance
- 59-year-old John Locke, on personal recognizance
All seven people will be arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on Tuesday, February 22.