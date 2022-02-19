WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Seven people have been arrested by police after officers found heroin, cocaine and other illegal narcotics in two homes in Ware Saturday morning.

Ware Police Chief Shawn Crevier said officers were investigating two homes in Ware for distributing heroin and cocaine. On Saturday around 6:00 a.m., officers from Ware, Warren, Monson, and Palmer Police Departments executed two search warrants simultaneously at the two homes on Pearl Street and Church Street.

During the search warrants, officers seized heroin, cocaine and various other illegal narcotics. Seven people in total were arrested:

41-year-old Edward Perez , on a $10,000 cash bail

, on a $10,000 cash bail 21-year-old Tori Lafreniere , on a $10,000 cash bail

, on a $10,000 cash bail 33-year-old Jeremy Richard , held with no bail

, held with no bail 28-year-old Michael Locke , on a $10,000 cash bail

, on a $10,000 cash bail 32-year-old Nicholas Merchant , on a $5,000 cash bail

, on a $5,000 cash bail 33-year-old Jacob Locke , on personal recognizance

, on personal recognizance 59-year-old John Locke, on personal recognizance

Edward Perez (Credit: Ware Police Department)

Tori Lafreniere (Credit: Ware Police Department)

Jeremy Richard (Credit: Ware Police Department)

Nicholas Merchant (Credit: Ware Police Department)

Michael Locke (Credit: Ware Police Department)

Jacob Locke (Credit: Ware Police Department)

John Locke (Credit: Ware Police Department)

All seven people will be arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on Tuesday, February 22.