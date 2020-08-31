70 percent of Northampton residents that requested mail-in primary ballots have sent back their vote

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In-person early voting took place last week in the city of Northampton.

City Clerk Pam Powers told 22News it was quiet, as many people mail-in their ballots rather than voting in person. Powers had been monitoring the polls last week during early voting. She said not many people came out to vote in person.

Many are mailing-in their ballots this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. 70 percent of residents who requested mail-in ballots have already sent them back as of Monday afternoon. Powers said the trend looks to continue, she doesn’t believe many people will hit the polls on Tuesday either.

“I think it’s going to be slow at the polls. I could be wrong but I’m hoping that a lot of people will still send their ballots in by mail. We will be accepting ballots until 8:00 tomorrow night,” said Powers.

This is new territory when it comes to voting during an election. Since voting by mail is acceptable this year, Powers believes it has really increased voter turnout.

Polls open at 7:00 Tuesday morning and close at 8:00 a.m. 22News is your election headquarters and will have the results as soon as they come in.