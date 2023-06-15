AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst issued a public health warning after partially treated wastewater was discharged into the Connecticut River.

On Thursday at 8:45 a.m. approximately 75,000 gallons of unchlorinated treated sanitary sewage was released from the Amherst Waste Water Treatment Plant into the Connecticut River. In a news release sent to 22News, the town recommends avoiding contact with the affected water body for at least 48 hours due to increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants.

According to the map from Amherst DPW and Health Department, the sewage entered the Connecticut River off River Drive in Hadley at the treatment plant outfall.

Amherst DPW and Health Department

The discharge is considered partially treated wastewater because Amherst is required to chlorinate all discharge prior to release at this time of year. The treated sewage and waste were not chlorinated before it was released.

Additional discharges of unchlorinated treated sewage will occur throughout the day as repairs are being made at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.