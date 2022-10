AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst has been awarded a 755,000 grant to go toward sidewalk improvements on Belchertown Road. This will be upgraded under the State’s MassWorks Infrastructure Program.

The MassWorks grant will also help fund new sidewalks and bike lanes on both sides of Route 9, from South East Street to Colonial Village, as well as new crosswalks with improved pedestrian safety.