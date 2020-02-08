7th annual Easthampton Winterfest raises funds for Nashawannuk Pond

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The 7th annual Winterfest in Easthampton took place on Saturday. It was almost the perfect weather; sunny, bright, incredibly cold but lacking a staple of winter – snow.

“It’s a winter festival, there should be snow,” Nashawannauk Steering Committee member, Beth Tiffany told 22News.

The Winterfest is hosted by the Steering Committee. The activities started in the morning with a pancake breakfast at Trinity Unity Lutheran Church.

LIST: Easthampton’s 7th annual Winterfest events

“We like doing it because it’s the first thing on the agenda, it’s breakfast,” said church member and Florence resident, Beth Rice. “Try to get people into the church. Know that it’s an inviting place and we have fun doing it.”

People from all over western Massachusetts attended the Easthampton Winterfest. The festival funds the Pond Steering Committee so that they can pay to maintain the pond.

Winterfest is celebrating winter which actually started because Nashawannuk pond, they used to harvest ice there. So many years ago there were ice houses along the banks of Nashawannuk Pond,” Rice told 22News.

Organizers say the festival gets bigger every year, growing from seven original vendors in the beginning to over a hundred on Saturday.