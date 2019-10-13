7th Annual Wicked in Pink Motorcylcle Run takes off in Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Harley Davidson of Southampton will be hosting its 7th Annual Wicked in Pink Motorcycle Bike Run Sunday to benefit the Sr. Caritas Cancer Center Patient Services Fund.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the bike run will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The starting point will begin at Harley Davidson of Southampton and end at the Polish American Club of Agawam.

The overall goal is to raise funds and show support to all those battling cancer, cancer survivors as well as their caretakers.

This event is open to all ages, riders, non-riders, families, and friends. Food, raffles, vendors, and a cash bar will be available as well as a free pancake breakfast starting at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets are available the day of the event.

Prices:

$20 per person

$10 per teen ages 13-20

$5 per child ages 7-12

Free for children 6 and under

For Those About To Rock …The Wicked In Pink Motorcycle Run 2019 This Sunday… WE SALUTE YOU!!!!Join us for the… Posted by Wicked In Pink – WMass on Thursday, October 10, 2019

Expect traffic as the group travels from Southampton Harley Davidson southbound into Westfield of Route 10.