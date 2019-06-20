9/11 Monument in Springfield was made by Salmon Studios in Florence

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – The nearly 10-foot monument featuring an I-beam from the Twin Towers, honoring nearly 500 first responders killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, was built at Salmon Studios in Florence.

Joel Bierwert is one of the guys who helped built and design the memorial over the last year.

The beam will be an artifact and reminder of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. It will be the centerpiece of a monument that will be at Springfield’s Riverfront Park.

Bierwert said knowing he was a part of constructing something this monumental in American history means a lot.

“I did some of the welding, I did a lot of the drilling and it’s a really cool and a humbling experience when the high beam first showed up,” Bierwert said. “It was crazy and eerie. Realizing that it is something for the entire country is pretty special.”

The City of Springfield hoped the monument would have been ready this past September 11, but it took a little longer than expected for Salmon Studios to finish the product.

But none-the-less, starting Wednesday, this piece of steel will call Riverfront Park home for centuries to come.