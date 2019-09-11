9/11 remembrance ceremony to be held in Springfield Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The September 11th monument at Riverfront park opened nearly 3 months ago, and Wednesday will be the first time a remembrance ceremony will be held.

The Spirit of Springfield will host Springfield’s Remembrance Ceremony starting at 1:00 p.m.

There will be remembrances offered by Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, Acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, and many others.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will bring greetings, an invocation will be given by Bishop Mitchell Rozanski, and 22News Anchor Barry Kriger will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

The ceremony will also include a roll-out of emergency vehicles, a wreath-laying, a rifle salute, and the playing of taps.