9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Hampshire County Jail, one staff tested positive

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There are nine confirmed inmate cases of COVID-19 at the Hampshire County Jail and House of Correction and one staff member has tested positive.

According to Hampshire County Sheriff, Patrick J. Cahillane, the confirmed inmate cases are being treated by the medical staff and have been separated from the general population.

Three staff members have tested negative and they are awaiting the results of additional testing. The jail is also conducting contract tracing and notifications regarding the positive staff member.

Cahillane said Inmates in the pre-trial units are quarantined in their individual rooms and are assessed by medical staff three times a day to help ensure their safety. He said he will reevaluate the situation based on updated information and the ongoing guidance of public health professionals.

A few weeks ago, the jail started taking the temperature of all staff before allowing them inside the facility and also checks inmates temperatures daily. Anyone who has a fever is removed from their housing unit, tested and placed in quarantine until they get their results.

All visits to the jail have been suspended, except for attorney’s and clergy, who will be allowed non-contact visits.

Twelve individuals have been released as of March 23, either on bail, electronic monitoring, or to local hospitals because of pre-existing health conditions.

The Hampshire County Jail and House of Correction will continue to be in daily contact with state Department of Public Health officials, including an epidemiologist assigned to work with the state’s 14 sheriffs.