NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several joeys were saved after their mother was hit and killed by a car.

According to the Northampton Animal Control, they received a report about an opossum who was killed after being hit by a car. Animal Control Officer Dawn noticed the opossum had nine joeys still in her pouch, alive and unhurt. The opossums were taken to a licensed wildlife rehabilitation facility for their best chance of survival.

If you see wildlife in need of help, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. Information below explains when it’s best to leave wildlife alone from Mass.gov.

Young animals may seem helpless, but oftentimes they are neither abandoned nor orphaned and don’t require assistance. Animals taken out of the wild by well-intentioned people are often subjected to more stress and have a decreased chance of survival and ever having a normal life. Learn what to do if you find a wild animal that might be sick or injured.

Wild animals are protected by law. It is illegal to take an animal from the wild to care for or to attempt to keep as a pet. If you think that an animal may be in need of intervention, you can contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for assistance. Use the map of list below to find a rehabilitator near you. If using the map, click on an icon to get information about the rehabilitator.

Start out by contacting a rehabilitator to see if they can accept the animal. Next, get instructions about how to safely capture and transport the animal since rehabilitators are usually unable to pick up injured wildlife. Many rehabilitators specialize in treating certain types of animals, and not all rehabilitators may be able to accept every injured animal.

Note about birds: Some bird rehabilitators cannot legally accept certain all types of birds. Any bird rehabilitator may accept wild turkey, ruffed grouse, rock pigeon (rock dove), mute swan, ring-necked pheasant, house sparrow, European starling, and northern bobwhite quail. Rehabilitators must have a Federal Migratory Bird Rehabilitation permit to care for migratory birds, including raptors/birds of prey, songbirds, and waterfowl. Check the notes in the map or list below to determine whether a rehabilitator is authorized to care for migratory birds.