90-year-old man rescued from woods in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – An elderly man was rescued from a wooded area in Hadley Tuesday evening.

The Hadley Fire Department said firefighters, police, and ambulance services all worked together to locate and remove a 90-year-old man from the woods near Mount Warner.

Authorities used cellphone GPS to locate the man.

He was evaluated by Hadley paramedics and was able to return home to his family afterward.

The fire department said the man was in good spirits when he was rescued, he was just cold and tired. A photo shared by the fire department on Facebook shows the crews carrying the man on a stretcher out of the wooded area.