NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Celebrating 32 years of bringing the community together through the support of music.

The Annual Performance Live Tribute Music Fundraiser was held Tuesday evening, rain or shine. The concert theme was 90’s themed this year and is held every year to raise funds to support arts enrichment in the Northampton Public Schools.

The following groups performed at the event as specific 90’s bands:

The Down By The Bay State Band as Raffi

Donut Kings as The Lemonheads

Lisa Bastoni and Corey Laitman as Indigo Girls

Bombtrack as Rage Against The Machine

Lo Fine as Cracker

Hidden Skyline as Screaming Trees

The Musical Chairs as Pavement

Mood Ring as Destiny’s Child

Gundy+MCB as Weezer

Carinae as The Flaming Lips

Sun Parade as Elliot Smith

Bunnies as They Might Be Giants

Winterpills as The Sundays

Spanish For Hitchhiking as Pearl Jam

Thee Arcadians as Oasis

Free Range Cats as Radiohead

Bigger Stars as Jane’s Addiction

Soul Magnets as Ms. Lauryn Hill

The Bombastics as The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

Problem With Dragons as Nirvana

“It gets the community together, ticket prices are really low and we give away free tickets. It brings everyone out to enjoy their friends and family and playing awesome songs on stage,” said Brian Foote, Executive Director of Northampton Arts Council.

If you missed the concert and would like to donate to the arts enrichment program, the Northampton Arts Council website allows you to donate.