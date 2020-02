NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – The 911 emergency service in Northampton is experiencing issues Friday morning.

According to the City of Northampton, communities in Massachusetts are experiencing an intermittent, persistent disruption in the 911 service. Engineers are working on the issue and hope to have it resolved soon.

911 SERVICE PROBLEMS



If you’re in Northampton and experiencing issues you are asked to call 413-587-1100.