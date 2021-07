AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst continued its free summer concerts Friday night in the town commons.

It was the 93.9 The River’s 40th Anniversary Kick-Off Celebration with Bourbon Outfitters and Soul Magnets. The musical lineup was diverse from soulful funk to jazz. Also on tap, craft beer, and local wines.

“It’s just a good opportunity for everyone to come together and hang out and have a good time and running around with this kid,” said Matt Solomon of Amherst.