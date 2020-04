SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A 99-year-old received a big birthday surprise over the weekend from residents and team members of Loomis Village.

Marketing Coordinator of the facility Joshua Powers told 22News, Ken, the birthday man received a cake, flowers, and a birthday balloon along with a wonderful celebration.

“Ken was totally taken by surprise, and had no idea this was going to happen. He’s looking great for 99-years-old!” Powers added.

