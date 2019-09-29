9th Annual Will Bike 4 Food charity cycling event returns in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 9th annual Will Bike 4 Food charity cycling event will take place Sunday in Hatfield.

9th Annual Will Bike 4 Food Will Bike 4 Food is coming up on September 29! We couldn't make this fundraising event happen without you. Meet old friends and make new ones at this annual charity cycling event for The Food Bank of Western Mass. Register or donate now: willbike4food.org 🚴🏽‍♂️ 🚴🏿‍♀️ Posted by Will Bike 4 Food on Friday, August 23, 2019

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event will be going on until 5:00 p.m. at the Lion’s Club Pavilion.

More than 440 cyclists of all ages signed up to ride one of the four different routes through the Pioneer Vally to help raise money and awareness of hunger.

This year will be the largest turnout expected in the ride’s history.

Schedule:

7:00 a.m.: 100-mile ride departs

10:15 a.m.: 50-mile ride departs

12:00 p.m.: 25-mile ride departs

1:30 p.m.: 10-mile ride departs

2:00 – 5:00 p.m.: After-Party

3:30 p.m.: Announcement of current fundraising total. (This will not be the final total)