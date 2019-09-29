9th Annual Will Bike 4 Food charity cycling event returns in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 9th annual Will Bike 4 Food charity cycling event will take place Sunday in Hatfield.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the event will be going on until 5:00 p.m. at the Lion’s Club Pavilion.
More than 440 cyclists of all ages signed up to ride one of the four different routes through the Pioneer Vally to help raise money and awareness of hunger.
This year will be the largest turnout expected in the ride’s history.
Schedule:
7:00 a.m.: 100-mile ride departs
10:15 a.m.: 50-mile ride departs
12:00 p.m.: 25-mile ride departs
1:30 p.m.: 10-mile ride departs
2:00 – 5:00 p.m.: After-Party
3:30 p.m.: Announcement of current fundraising total. (This will not be the final total)