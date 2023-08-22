SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley is among one of the towns in Massachusetts expected to receive grant money to strengthen infrastructure.

It’s estimated that nearly half of the 25,000 small bridges and culverts in Massachusetts act as barriers to fish and wildlife. The Elmer Brook culvert on Pearl Street in town will benefit from these funds.

By installing culverts that meet Massachusetts Stream Crossing Standards, rivers will flow unrestricted and reduce flood damage. The grants total $6.4 million, and South Hadley will receive $50,000 of that, to improve stream connectivity.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.