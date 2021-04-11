A homecoming celebration for a historic championship victory

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Amherst five nothing victory and title NCAA Champions has the campus and entire state feeling very excited.

The UMass campus welcomed the hockey team back on Sunday afternoon. Campus security escorted the buses past hundreds of students and fans.

“They played their heart out and you know what? We’re going to have a day for them,” UMass senior, James Ripley told 22News.

The team reunited with the fans that used to be able to cheer them on from the stands.

“The support is crazy. You know we haven’t had this all year in the Mullins Center just great to see all these faces supporting us,” UMass Men’s Hockey team forward, Bobby Trivigno said.

This season they faced COVID precaution after COVID precaution, but its consistency, Head Coach Greg Carvel said, was the strategy that got them to that top spot.

“We haven’t lost a game since January. We kept playing better and better defense and last night was pinnacle,” Carvel said.

Two UMass seniors told 22News that it was a once in a lifetime event and they felt so lucky to be students at the school when the huge win came.

Bobby Trivigno not only celebrates the national title with his team and his school, but he was also named the tournament’s most outstanding player. He told 22News that he’s looking forward to the team’s next win.

The online school store is already starting to sell the championship gear. A co-director at the school store told me they should receive a physical shipment in the coming days.