AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An iconic office and school supplies company is closing its doors after 108 years in the business.

A.J. Hastings located in downtown Amherst announced on Facebook on June 24th, that it will be closing to start new chapters in their lives as of July 17th. The company is asking its customers if they have any gift cards to please use them by Sunday.

“It has been a difficult, emotional decision to close but we are ready and joyful to start new chapters in our lives. We remain staunch supporters of the Amherst downtown and believe, deep down, that change is growth. We know that what is not allowed to grow, encouraged to grow and nurtured to grow will perish,” stated in the Facebook post. “Our sincerest hope is that you continue to love our downtown and find ways to continue to connect to it and each other. With much love and thanks from all of us at A.J.Hastings: Carolyn, Chris, Debbie, Rick, Sharon and Mary Louise.”

Many patrons are stopping by the store on S Pleasant Street to thank the owners for serving their community and ask if they can help them in any way.