CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is the 50th anniversary of the supreme court’s landmark abortion rights ruling, Roe v. Wade. Last summer, the court overturned that ruling.

The debates over abortion rights continue, as people on both sides of the issue took to the streets in cities across the nation on Saturday. In San Francisco, hundreds of anti-abortion advocates gathered on one side of the street, and hundreds of pro-abortion rights advocates gathered on the other side, both rallying for what they believe in.

Pro-abortion rights advocates said women’s reproductive rights are under attack, and people should be concerned. But anti-abortion speakers said the supreme court did not go far enough in its ruling last summer that overturned roe. They want a national ban on abortions.

Locally, Northampton City Hall is holding a rally for abortion rights on Sunday starting at 1:00 p.m.