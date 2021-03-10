ABOVE & BEYOND: Belchertown woman makes mask during pandemic

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is continuing to highlight some of the extraordinary work done by local residents during this pandemic.

22News Reporter Mike Masciadrelli shows us how a Belchertown resident has been working from home, to protect those at risk for the virus, and get people booked for their vaccination.

A mother who was laid off from her job used her crafting and later technological skills to help get people in the community what they needed to stay safe. She turned her home into a workshop, to make a difference during the pandemic.

It had been a few years since Lindsey Fierro did any sewing, but when the pandemic unfolded she resurrected this hobby to make masks.

“I like to help whenever I can. It makes me feel good knowing I’m helping other people stay safe. especially at a time when people can’t get these things. Now you can get them at the store, but then, you couldn’t find masks. And it kept me busy, you know I’m used to working all the time,” Fierro said.

Lindsey found herself in a situation like many others, waiting to find out if she was going to get her job back. Rather than getting down on herself, she wanted to make the most of her free time and she did it from her apartment.

Lindsey made her home her workspace and made masks using a sewing machine. The demand from the community got so high that she made hundreds.

“I would sit down after the kids went to bed, and just make 30, 40, 50 masks a night…and I did that for months,” Lindsey said.

She learned how to make the masks by watching YouTube tutorials, and tried them on her kids until she perfected the sizing. Her helping hands didn’t stop there.

As she heard about her loved ones struggling to make vaccine appointments using the state’s website, Lindsay found a way to book them so they could get their shots.

“I realized if you kept refreshing the screen, refreshing the screen, appointments would pop up, but you had to be really fast to get them, most people I know who would qualify would not be able to get those appointments,” Lindsey told 22News.

“The sense of relief that came over me, after a year of being isolated to know there is a light at the end of the tunnel was unbelievable,” Dorothy Gustafson, Lindsey’s mother said.

What started with her mom, spread like wildfire to friends, and then others who found out about her fast-typing skills.

“I still have a list of people that need an appointment, but I like doing it, I kind of like the hunt,” said Lindsey.

In the meantime, Lindsey is hoping things improve with the booking process, so it’s easier for everybody.

“People don’t have a fair chance to get an appointment when they need it. Not everyone has a child, or a grandchild, or someone who is close to them who is doing what I am doing to get an appointment. Changes need to be made because everyone is fighting to get this shot,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey is back working as a waitress three times a week, but whether its making masks or booking appointments she is still doing her part to help out her community.