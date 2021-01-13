Academy of Music Theatre to renovate restrooms

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Academy of Music Theatre announced their “We Care!” campaign, which will expand and renovate their restrooms in order to provide more toilets and sinks as well as improve cleanliness and hygiene according to their Executive Director Debra J’Anthony.

The $325,000 project that will help serve a larger amount of people will expand the existing restroom facilities, install new plumbing, HEPA-filtered hand dryers, touch-free toilet, and sink fixtures.

“With more than 60,000 patrons each year attending live performances, films, and educational programs, the need to expand the restrooms with added safety measures is due,” said J’Anthony.

The size of the stalls only restroom will be expanded to include ten new, water-efficient toilet stalls, and four new touch-free sinks will be added.

The stalls and urinals restroom will also be expanded by replacing the two existing toilet stalls and three existing urinals with four new, water-efficient toilet stalls and four water-efficient urinals. The design of the stalls and urinals restroom will provide privacy separation between the stalls and urinals so the stalls may be used as gender-neutral bathrooms.

Both the stalls only and the stalls and urinals restrooms will have new heat and ventilation installed, which will exhaust 100% of the room air, continuously bringing in fresh outside air. The restrooms will also receive new wall, floor, and ceiling finishes.

The Academy of Music has already secured $225,000 for the project from state and foundation sources, including the Massachusetts Cultural Facilities Funds, Smith College, and the Beveridge Family Foundation.

The campaign aims to raise the remaining $100,000 from the Valley community and plan to have these improvements completed before reopening in the fall.