NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton shop inside Thornes Marketplace that has been a staple to the city for more than four decades announced this week that they will be closing.

The family-owned shop that has been open for 43 years is set to close on Monday, January 8th, according to their social media page.

The shop will be offering a “Retirement Sale” from Tuesday until Sunday, January 7th. The sale will begin with 43-percent off of everything and there will be other deals to look for through the next two weeks.