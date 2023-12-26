NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton shop inside Thornes Marketplace that has been a staple to the city for more than four decades announced this week that they will be closing.
The family-owned shop that has been open for 43 years is set to close on Monday, January 8th, according to their social media page.
The shop will be offering a “Retirement Sale” from Tuesday until Sunday, January 7th. The sale will begin with 43-percent off of everything and there will be other deals to look for through the next two weeks.
