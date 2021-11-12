Activists rally outside Congressman McGovern’s office Friday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Local activists and constituents rallied outside of Congressman Jim McGovern’s Northampton office Friday.

The rally, also known as the “People’s Press Conference,” was held to draw attention to a public letter McGovern wrote to President Biden last May. That letter received national attention.

They also presented the Congressman with three draft letters that will call for an end to blanket sanctions against Venezuela, end the U.S. blockade against Cuba and an end to the military aid the U.S. sends to Israel every year.

Michael Kawalchuk, a student at UMass Amherst, told 22News, “We really respect his work especially on Cuba and Venezuela and we hope he comes around on Palestine.”

In addition to thanking McGovern for his letter, activists are also pushing for action to end hostile U.S. policies.