Activities at 203rd annual Three County Fair limited due to COVID-19

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If this was a normal year, the crowds would be flocking to the first day of the Three County Fair in Northampton.

The 203rd annual Three County Fair has not been postponed but it’s been radically changed. Instead of crowds enjoying its many traditional attractions, the activity will be limited to arts and crafts and youth livestock competition.

There will be woodworking, Baking, and other forms of winning prizes, and even that will be closely monitored for the sake of safety preventing contamination by the virus. General Manager of the Three County Fair, James Pryzpek told 22News that the fair’s populace will be monitored carefully.

“Anyone who is participating has to register in advance. With the gathering size limited, 25 people are allowed at any one time. One competition taking place every day,” said Pryzpek.

The organizers, the Hampshire, Franklin, and Hampden Agricultural Society had decided against canceling the fair outright, but instead to limit the activities. And even as the fair began in the shadow of the coronavirus, longtime employees, such as Laurie Stevenson, were looking ahead to a return to normal next year.

Stevenson told 22News, “We hope they’ll spend some time getting ready for the fair next year, we’re very excited, and everything else we do here.”

And so the signature school bus demolition derbies, the food trucks, the rides, and the games will have to wait until 2021. In the meantime, the competition activities that are permitted will continue through labor day, keeping alive a semblance of a great Hampshire county tradition.