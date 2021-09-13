Actor Casey Affleck joins PETA protest against animal experiments at UMass Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The largest animal rights organization in the world held a protest at UMass Amherst on Monday.

The animal rights organization, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), made its voice loud and clear at the UMass Amherst Campus. While PETA advocates for all animals, on Monday they were demanding the university stop experimenting on marmosets.

Neuroscientist Dr. Katherine Roe at Monday’s rally told 22News, “Somewhat ridiculous because marmosets themselves to not experience menopause. And the marmosets in the laboratory are enduring numerous invasive surgeries, captivity, hormone manipulations all for nothing.”

Well-known actor and Massachusetts native Casey Affleck has spent time at the statehouse for other animal rights issues. He says raising awareness is one of the first steps.

“I know that sometimes these are new issues to people,” said Affleck. “And it works, larger in part because of organizations like PETA.”

22News spoke with a member of the school’s biology department, who said PETA’s accusations are inaccurate.

“They’re saying, ‘No abuse.’ We don’t abuse animals here. The people that work on animals actually love animals a lot. They’re showing marmosets, marmosets are not abused here, they’re living in social situations. It’s really a distortion of what’s going on,” said Professor and Director of Neuroscience at UMass Amherst, Paul Katz.

The University has released a statement to address concerns from animal rights advocates that reads in part: