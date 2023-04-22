AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Korean American Actor John Cho will be at Amherst College on Monday to discuss his career in Hollywood.

Cho is most known for his roles in the “Star Trek” movies as well as “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle.” Most recently, he has starred in indie films “Columbus,” “Searching,” and “The Grudge,” and had a leading role in the 2021 series “Cowboy Bebop.”

The event is open to the public and will be held Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the Johnson Chapel on the Amherst College campus. In order to attend, guests are asked to register in advance.