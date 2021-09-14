Ad Club of Western Massachusetts hosts 2021 Creative Awards Show

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ad Club of Western Massachusetts hosted its 2021 Creative Awards Show in Northampton Tuesday night.

Marketing and communication pros from all across the region gathered to celebrate the best promotional materials of this year. The judges for the event were creatives who have done work for big names like LEGO, MTV, and Nickelodeon.

“The Creative Awards is a night to really honor all of the local agencies, creative directors, copywriters, videographers, photographers, media contacts, to submit the work they’ve done in the past year,” said Kelly McGiverin of Nexstar.

The Ad Club of Western Massachusetts encourages anyone interested in the world of advertising to check out their website for resources. 22News was also a proud sponsor of Tuesday night’s awards.