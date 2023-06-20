AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A national affordable housing issue is now being raised locally in Amherst.

Tuesday night in town, a call to have more affordable units in future developments, after the pandemic caused job and housing losses. The National Low Income Housing Coalition says Massachusetts alone needs more than 175,000 housing units.

A crowd gathered at the Bang Community Center, to learn about municipal priorities, and develop a five-year strategic plan. As numbers from Housing and Urban Development (HUD) show households are paying 30% or more of their income for housing. While households with a severe housing cost burden pay 50% or more of their income for housing.

The town of Amherst is looking to build an inclusionary zoning and town housing policy change. This would ensure affordable single-family homes, duplexes, renting, owning, or section 8 housing.

“The idea of affordability right, my idea of affordability might be different than someone else’s affordability,” said Philip Avila, Co-Chair of Amherst Human Rights Commission. “Getting an incentive through the state or a local municipality code or something, therefore everybody is in a win-win situation.”

The hope is that this will also provide more housing to UMass Amherst and Amherst College students. After tonight’s discussion, more legislative incentives will be pushed to keep people in the affordable zone. A continuation of this discussion will take place on July 19th.