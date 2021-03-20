Advocacy groups will stand in solidarity with Amazon warehouse workers

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – If you see a gathering outside of the Whole Foods in Hadley on Saturday, it might not be for just groceries.

Advocacy groups are taking the day to stand in solidarity with Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama.

In Bessemer, the predominantly black workers at the warehouse are close to making history: they are voting to see if they will form the first union at Amazon in the U.S.

Activists say that working conditions at the Bessemer warehouse, along with the looming threat of the pandemic, have spurred workers into action.