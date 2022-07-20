NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton is working to help provide affordable housing to those in need.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra, the city transferred a parcel of land to Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit charitable organization that helps families purchase their home with an affordable mortgage that includes volunteer labor, donations of money and materials.

Former Northampton State Hospital

Three affordable housing units will be built on the western edge of the former Northampton State Hospital located along Prince Street.

Former Moose Lodge in Northampton

A future housing development project is being planned at the former Moose Lodge. The city is currently seeking bids to demolish the property to build up to four affordable housing units.

Laurel Street in Northampton

Laurel Street in Northampton will be home to 20 affordable housing units. The infrastructure was upgraded to begin the development.

Since 1989, Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity has built affordable homes for 48 families with low incomes in Hampshire and Franklin Counties. Construction began recently for three houses at Broughton’s Meadow on Burts Pit Road.