PELHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield based non-profit announced they will be heading up a project to build affordable housing in Pelham.

The new housing of 34 units will go on Amherst Road, less than a ten minute drive from Amherst Center. Peter Serafino Director of Real Estate Development for Home City Development said one of the buildings will be a replica of the farm house that stands there now.

While these new buildings are being designed to look like something classic, they’ll come with energy efficient features.

“The smaller six-unit building will be certified to energy standards and the larger building is going to be certified to Passive House standards which is even higher energy efficiency standards,” said Serafino.

The building will also feature solar panels and electric charging stations, with funding to build the apartments coming from the Baker Administration. Construction is expected to begin late spring 2023 and should take them 14 to 16 months to build.