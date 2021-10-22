‘Afghanistan Abandoned’ panel held at Mt. Holyoke College

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Mount Holyoke College is hosting a panel next Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. discussing the end of the war in Afghanistan and the legacies for people of Afghanistan and the region.

According to the news release, panelists will be Mt. Holyoke alums who will reflect on topics like the human costs of war, the current situation on the ground in Afghanistan, and the status of women and minorities under the Taliban.

The event will be held by the McCulloch Center for Global Initiatives and is co-sponsored by the Alumnae Association and the Departments of International Relations and Politics. The event is free to join.

If you are interested in attending this event, you may register on Mt. Holyoke’s website.