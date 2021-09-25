After a two year break, Florence Night Out returns

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) Drumsticks rattling and brass instruments blaring as the Florence Community Band started things off.

The block party took over much of the village, celebrating the arts and culture of the community.

“I like a lot of the music,” said 7-year-old Alice Baumer.

The Florence Community band, welcoming back a tradition steeped in culture.

Performing for 20 years, they weren’t able to practice together until this summer.

Performers between the ages of 18 and 93 were glad to finally carry out one tune.

“The energy when we came back together was incredible,” said Priscilla Ross, the Director of the Florence Community Band. “Everybody was so happy to be together and to play. There were tears.”

The streets were blocked off, people watching as musicians and artists showed all the ways Florence can shine.

“It’s not good to be stuck at home, being isolated from people,” said Letitia Ward from Northampton.

The return of something old, but here’s something new: Dana and Shayna of Florence

choosing this to be their wedding day.

Growing up in Florence, they wanted to make sure their home was at the center of it all.

“The culmination of everything coming today, it’s just great,” said Shayna Smith. “It’s just a relief. Now we’re married.”

“We’re just grateful,” added Dana Collins. “We’re grateful to be at this point.”